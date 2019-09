FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Wesleyan, ranked fourth in the country in the latest Tachikara-NAIA Coaches Top 25 national poll, topped 26th-ranked St. Francis 3-1 (21-25, 25-16, 25-20, 26-24) at the Hutzell Center on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (15-0, 4-0 Crossroads League) are now alone atop the Crossroads League standings. USF suffered its first conference loss of the season and falls to 12-5 overall and 4-1 in Crossroads League play.