Indiana University trio headed back to Bloomington

Posted: May 29, 2019 03:09 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 06:36 PM EDT

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) - Indiana University bsaketball fans can breath a bit easier as Devonte Green, Al Durham, and Justin Smith have all withdrawn from the NBA Draft prior to Wednesday's deadline.

Green will be entering his senior season. He averaged 9.4 points and 3.0 assists a game last year and led the Hoosiers in three-pointer made with 48.

Durham and Smith will both be juniors. Last season Smith averaged 8.2 points and 4.5 rebounds a contest. Durham tallied 8.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

