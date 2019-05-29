Indiana University trio headed back to Bloomington Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) - Indiana University bsaketball fans can breath a bit easier as Devonte Green, Al Durham, and Justin Smith have all withdrawn from the NBA Draft prior to Wednesday's deadline.

Green will be entering his senior season. He averaged 9.4 points and 3.0 assists a game last year and led the Hoosiers in three-pointer made with 48.

Durham and Smith will both be juniors. Last season Smith averaged 8.2 points and 4.5 rebounds a contest. Durham tallied 8.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.