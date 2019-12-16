Indiana University athletic director Fred Glass retiring

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Indiana athletic director Fred Glass says he will retire at the end of this academic school year.

Glass says in a statement that “it’s time.” Glass was hired in 2009 as the men’s basketball program was reeling from an NCAA scandal. He has since presided over a number of successes.

This football season was the program’s best in 26 years. The women’s basketball team currently has the best ranking in school history. And the men’s basketball team has started 10-1.

The Hoosiers have also seen increased attendance at football games and successes in the classroom, too