Indiana Tech’s Shondell named WHAC Coach of the Year for men’s volleyball

The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) released its regular season honors this past weekending during the 2021 WHAC Tournament and the Indiana Tech men’s volleyball team left quite an impact on the list in just its second season.
Head coach Kyle Shondell was named the WHAC Coach of the Year after guiding the Warriors to regular season co-champion honors with a 10-2 mark while the Orange and Black were 15-4 and reached as high as ninth in the NAIA Coaches’ Top 15 Poll.
Sophomore outside hitter Daynte Stewart garnered First-Team All-Conference honors while senior middle blocker Chase Christiansen was named Second-Team All-Conference. Stewart led the Warriors in kills (252) and service aces (25) while adding 141 digs, 38 total blocks and a .238 hitting percentage. Christiansen led the team in blocks (76, including 27 solo blocks) while adding 100 kills and a .229 hitting percentage.
Freshman Brandon Jones and Raekwon Rogers both earned a spot on the All-Freshman Team following outstanding first seasons with Tech. Jones was the team’s primary setter all season with 574 assists and was a force all over the floor with 45 kills, 9 service aces, 138 digs and 35 blocks. Rogers was second on the team in blocks with 55 while hitting a team-best .284 to go along with 96 kills.
Chandler Davis and Kersen Trim were named to the WHAC All-Academic Team while Davis was also the team’s nominee for the Champions of Character Team. All-Academic Team members must be juniors or above in academic standing with 3.25 cumulative GPA and in attendance at nominating school for one full year while and while the Champions of Character Team recognizes one player from each school who best exemplifies the five core character values of the NAIA.
