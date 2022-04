FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech will be looking to bring home a title at the NAIA National Tournament this week in West Des Moines, Iowa, but Kyle Shondell is already adding some heavy hardware to the Tech trophy case as Shondell has been named the NAIA Coach of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Shondell’s team is 29-1 overall entering the NAIA Tournament where they will compete as the no. 3 seed. Tech won both WHAC regular season and tournament title.