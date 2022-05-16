KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Indiana Tech men’s lacrosse team had three players, seniors Andrew Ryan, Louis Czech and Tom Piotrowski, named to the 2022 NAIA All-America Team, the national office announced Monday.

Ryan headlined the group, who were all named First-Team All-Americans, by capping his illustrious career with NAIA National Player of the Year accolades with a nation-leading 63 goals and 96 points while ranking fifth in assists with 33. The Tulsa, Oklahoma native is now a two-time First-Team All-American and is the first player in Tech history to be named the National Player of the Year. Ryan was also a repeat selection to the NAIA All-Tournament Team following the NAIA National Invitational last week.

Czech and Piotrowski both garnered their first nod to the All-America Teams, with the latter leading the nation in caused turnovers (62) and 12th in ground balls (79) while leading a defense that allowed just 6.86 goals per game, the third-best in the country. Czech had 35 goals, 29 assists and 64 points, ranking in the top-30 of the nation in all three categories.