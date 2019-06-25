Indiana Tech’s McWilliams honored by ABCA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Indiana Tech head baseball coach Kip McWilliams was named a 2019 ABCA/Diamond NAIA Regional Coach of the Year, the ABCA announced Tuesday.

McWilliams led the Warriors to a sweep of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) regular season and tournament titles and won the Williamsburg Bracket of the NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round to send Tech to the Avista NAIA World Series for the first time since 2003. The 12th-year head coach guided Tech to a 42-16-1 record during the 2019 season and he surpassed the 400 win mark in the opening weekend of the year.

The 2019 ABCA/Diamond National Coach of the Year will be announced Thursday, June 27.