ADDISON, Ill. – Indiana Tech fifth-year senior Maryssa Carey added some more hardware to an already full shelf Wednesday evening during the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Night of Champions Banquet at the Embassy Suites Chicago Naperville, where she was named the Most Valuable Player by the National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association (NCBCA) and the Storm/International Bowling Media Association (IBMA) and All-America Team accolades from both associations.

During her final season with the Warriors the native of Hobart, Indiana recorded five wins and nine top-five finishes while averaging a nation-best 211.07. She guided the Warriors to the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) regular season title and a berth in the NAIA National Championships while earning WHAC Bowler of the Year accolades and a spot on the NAIA All-America Team.

It’s the fourth time in her prestigious career that she has been named to the NCBCA All-America Team, garnering First-Team honors following the 2019-20 season while being tabbed to the Second-Team after the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns.