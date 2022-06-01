FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Indiana Tech head women’s basketball coach Jessie Biggs was named to Silver Waves Media Most Impactful Coaches, the media group announced recently.

Biggs led the Warriors to a 30-3 record during the 2021-22 season while sweeping the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) regular season and tournament titles and making the NAIA National Championship for the sixth consecutive season. She was named the WHAC Coach of the Year for the fifth time in her career after guiding the Warriors to an 19-1 conference mark while she was a finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) National Coach of the Year. She has won 239 games over her 10 years as the bench boss for the Warriors, the second-most in program history while her .731 winning percentage is the best in program history (minimum 50 games).

Silver Waves Media list the following as criteria for being named to the list, “One must be a current head coaches and have been in a head role for over five years or more. All coaches on this list have averaged 14 or more wins per season during their careers. After consulting with our team of basketball professionals, we present the Silver Waves Media Most Impactful Head Coaches in Women’s NAIA Basketball.