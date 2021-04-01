Indiana Tech women’s bowling captures NAIA National Championship with perfect run in match play

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Indiana Tech women’s bowling team made history Saturday afternoon as they won the inaugural NAIA National Championship and captured the programs first-ever national title.

The women’s bowling team is just the seventh team (women’s lacrosse, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, women’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and men’s ice hockey) in Indiana Tech history to win a national title.

After claiming the top seed following baker play Thursday, the Warriors took down Ottawa University and the University of Pikeville in match play Friday to advance to the Saturday’s semifinals. Tech defeated Midland University 3-1 to advance to the finals, where they would take on Midland again after the Warriors defeated Pikeville in the elimination bracket.

After tying the first set of the championship match, Tech took the second and third sets, but Midland put the pressure on by winning the fourth set. The Orange and Black would not be deterred though, as they won the fifth set to claim the coveted red banner.

Senior Maryssa Carey was named to the All-Tournament Team following an impressive weekend at Five-Star lanes. Carey was joined in the Motor City by Kayla Bivens, Kylie Carney, Laykn Edwards, Brittney Kinney, Makenna Luginbill, Morgan Nunn and Tori Smith.

Tech now turns its attention USBC postseason play with Sectional Qualifiers April 16-18 at one of four to-be-determined locations.