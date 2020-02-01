Indiana Tech women win ninth game in a row

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 13-ranked Indiana Tech women’s basketball team ran its winning streak to nine games and notched its 20th win of the season Friday evening as they defeated Miami University Hamilton, 108-55, in their nonconference finale at the Schaefer Center.

Emma Wolfe scored a team-high 18 points with five rebounds while DeAnn Kauffman added 17 points and six assists. Emma Tuominen added a career-high 17 points on 7-8 shooting while Alexis Hill had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Rachel Bell dished out 11 assists to go along with five rebounds, three points, two blocks and two steals.

Kauffman put the Warriors out in front just 16 seconds into the game that sparked an 8-0 run for the hosts. Tech took advantage of several transition opportunities during the quarter as they outscored the Harriers 13-2 in the fast break column. Following a timeout from the Harriers, Tech ended the quarter on a 19-6 run to lead 30-12 at the first break.

Tech’s dominance continued into the second quarter as they took advantage of seven Miami Hamilton turnovers to generate 13 fast break points while 14 of the Warriors 27 points in the period came from their bench. The Orange and Black went on a 19-1 run to end the half, with the Harriers lone point came with six seconds remaining in the quarter that snapped a 4:43 scoring drought.

The Warriors war machine kept on marching in the second half and the team evenly distributed the scoring wealth in the third as seven different players scored in the quarter. Tuominen had seven of her 17 points in the final quarter that saw eight different Tech players get a bucket in the basket while all 12 players that saw action scored.

Tech (20-4) returns to action on Wednesday, February 5 as they resume conference action at Madonna University that kicks off a three-game road trip. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. from the Activities Center.