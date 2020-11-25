Indiana Tech women extend winning streak to 26 games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 22-ranked Indiana Tech women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 26 games Tuesday evening as they defeated Midway University, 63-56, inside the Schaefer Center.

Kyra Whitaker had a game-high 21 points while Erika Foy notched her second double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Alexis Hill had six points and 11 rebounds while Laney Steckler added six points off the bench.

The two teams battled for control of the game early on with four lead changes over the first five and a half minutes of the night. Trailing 8-7 with 5:52 on the clock, the Warriors got back on top thanks to a triple from Whitaker that sparked an 11-2 run, with the hosts ending the quarter on a 5-0 spurt that put them up 18-10. The second quarter saw the Warriors maintain a lead throughout the quarter and grew to as much as 10 points at 32-22 at the 1:29 mark before entering the locker room leading 32-25.

The Eagles found some life in the third quarter as they started off on a 14-4 run to take a 39-36 advantage with 3:42 on the clock. The Warriors had a 1:56 and 2:38 scoring drought during the period, but never let the deficit get to more than a single possession. Back-to-back old fashion three-point plays from Whitaker and Foy put Tech back on top with 3:03 to go at 42-39 and controlled the rest of the quarter to hold a 48-42 lead at the end of 30 minutes of play.

The game appeared to be fully in control by the hosts as they started the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run to grow their lead to 55-42, their largest of the night. Midway responded with a 14-4 spurt of their own though to cut the Tech lead to 59-56 with 2:05 to play. That would be as close as the Eagles would get though as Foy and Whitaker iced the game with perfect trips to the free throw line while the Warrior defense did not allow the visitors to score another point the rest of the game as they extended their program-best win streak.

Tech (7-0) is slated to return to action on Monday, December 7 as they travel to Grace College to makeup a game that was originally slated for Nov. 10. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. from the Manahan Orthopedic Capital Center.