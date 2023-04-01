FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech men’s volleyball shook off a slow start to top 2-seed Lourdes in four sets (29-31, 25-21, 25-14, 25-10) and claim back-to-back WHAC tournament championships.

Saturday’s win also completes a conference sweep for the Warriors, who also earned the WHAC regular season title.

Raekwon Rogers led Indiana Tech with a team-high 15 kills, with Daynte Stewart and Dante Siracusa also finishing in double figures with 10 kills apiece. Brandon Jones assisted on 45 points, while Joey Hermes led the Warriors in digs with 20.

Indiana Tech now awaits their placement in the NAIA Men’s Volleyball Tournament. The Warriors will learn of their seeding in pool play on Monday, Apr. 3, with the tournament set to begin on Tuesday, Apr. 11.