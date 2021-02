FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At one point, the Warriors led by 18-points, but Indiana Tech was able to hold on to win the team’s eighth-game in a row, 76-72.

Alexis Hill led the scoring for Indiana Tech with 23-points. Erika Foy added 18-points going 7 of 10 from the field.

Up next, Indiana Tech will travel to the University of Northwestern Ohio on Wednesday.