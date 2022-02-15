FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The No. 7-ranked Indiana Tech men’s volleyball team defeated regional rival Trine University 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-20), Tuesday evening inside the Schaefer Center to extend its winning streak to 14 matches and remain the only undefeated team in the NAIA.

Daynte Stewart had a match-high 15 kills on a .407 hitting clip while adding six digs. Brandon Jones, who was named the NAIA National Setter of the Week earlier Tuesday, had 34 assists and eight digs while Joey Hermes had 14 digs. Raekwon Rogers recorded seven blocks (five solo) and six kills.

Trine raced out to a 4-1 lead in the first, only to see Tech come storming back with a 5-2 run to knot the set up at 6-6. A 4-0 run by the Thunder was answered by a 6-0 spurt from the Warriors to put them ahead 12-10. The hosts held on to a slim lead for the remainder of the set, but closed out the game on a 4-0 with Rogers clinching the 1-0 lead with a solo block.

The visitors held the early advantage again in the second until a 5-0 run by the hosts put them up 11-8. Tech extended the lead to 15-11, causing Trine to call a timeout, which propelled them to cut the deficit to 16-15. A 7-2 spurt by the Warriors pushed the lead to 23-17 though as they went up 2-0 in the match.

The final set featured 12 ties between the two schools separated by just 44 miles, but a 5-1 run by the Warriors put them up 19-15. Tech pushed the lead to 23-17, and while the Thunder made things interesting, a kill from Mason Milan ended the threat and sealed the sweep as the Warriors improved to 3-0 this season against Trine.

Tech (14-0) returns to action Saturday as they host Siena Heights University. First serve is set for 3 p.m. from the Schaefer Center.