Indiana Tech upsets Columbia College to stay alive in NAIA Tournament

MARION, Ind. – The Warriors upset the #3 seed Columbia College earlier today 6-2 to stay alive in the NAIA Opening Round.

Tech’s offense came alive in the top of the second inning with two outs. Mike Snyder started the action when he hit a hard ball to third and beat out the throw before Manuel Ascanio doubled to deep left centerfield that put runners on second and third. Jacob Daftari put a ball in play to force an error that scored Snyder and moved the courtesy runner, Alex Mitchell, to third. Daftari stole second while Mitchell scored on a throwing error that also moved Daftari to third. Tech ended the inning with a single from Reese Olden that scored Daftari for the Warriors to lead 3-0.

Columbia answered quickly in the bottom of the second with two solo home runs to get within one of the Warriors.

In the top of the third, Jake Ritson got on with a walk while Yeshua Saint bunted for a hit to put runners on first and second with no outs. Spenser McGhee recorded a sacrifice bunt to move the runners into scoring position with Christian De Los Santos at the plate. De Los Santos earned an RBI when Ritson scored on the ground ball to extend the Warriors lead to 4-2.

Tech scored one more in the top of the sixth and another in the top of the seventh while they amped up their defense to hold Columbia scoreless the remainder of the game to take home the 6-2 upset win.

Zach Zaborowski earned the win on the mound pitching all nine innings and recording 11 strikeouts and only two walks. Snyder was 2-for-5 at the place with one RBI and one run while Olden went 2-for-3 with one RBI. The Warriors recorded five doubles in the win.

Tech now advances to the final day of the NAIA Opening Round where they face #2 Indiana Wesleyan at 12 p.m. tomorrow.