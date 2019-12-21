Indiana Tech trumps Trinity with balanced scoring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 11-ranked Indiana Tech women’s basketball team defeated Trinity Christian College, 98-49, on Friday afternoon inside the Schaefer Center to run its winning streak to three games.

DeAnn Kauffman scored a team-high 14 points, while the team had six players in double figures, while adding eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals. Alexis Hill had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists while Kyra Whitaker had 12 points, four rebounds and two assists. Emma Wolfe added 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists while Erika Foy chipped in 12 points and three steals off the bench. Rachel Bell dished out a game-high 11 assists to go along with 10 points and five rebounds for her first double-double of the season.

Back-to-back three pointers from Whitaker and Wolfe gave the Warriors a 6-0 lead right off the bat as the team led wire-to-wire in their final game before Christmas. The Trolls cut the deficit to three points with 4:50 left to play in the opening quarter, but Tech powered ahead to an 18-12 lead at the break thanks to 12 points in the paint, seven fast break points and six points off five turnovers.

The Orange and Black began to assert their dominance in the second quarter as they outscored Trinity Christian 22-10 while going 10-18 (55.6%) from the floor over the 10-minute stretch. The hosts continued to live inside the paint as they outscored the visitors 16-2, with Kauffman scoring nine of her 14 points during the period. Tech used a 10-4 spurt to put the advantage to 37017 with 2:24 to play in the first half. A triple from TCC’s Lexi Marin, who scored 24 points to lead all scorers, cut the deficit back under 20, but Kauffman answered with a triple of her own while Tech led 40-22 at the break.

The Warriors continued to push the ball inside during the second half, outscoring the Trolls 30-6 in the paint over the final 20 minutes of the game while never letting the lead get under 20 points. Tech outscored Trinity Christian 35-12 in the fourth quarter and extended its lead to 52 points while setting a new season-high for points in a game.

Tech (11-3) returns to action on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31 as they host their crosstown rivals, No. 13-ranked University of Saint Francis. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. from the Schaefer Center.