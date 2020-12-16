Indiana Tech tops St. Francis for 29th-straight victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech’s winning streak is now up to 29 games as the Warriors topped cross-town rival Saint Francis 64-60 on Tuesday night at the Hutzell Center.
Erika Foy led the way for Tech with 16 points and 8 rebounds. Bishop Dwenger graduate Taya Andrews scored 14 for the Warriors while Emma Tuominen added 15 and Alexis Hill 12.
USF was paced by Central Noble grad Meleah Leatherman with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Norwell grad Aubrey Dunnuck added 11 points while Cassidy Crawford chipped in 10.