FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech topped Lourdes 3-2 (25-23, 25-27, 25-16, 22-25, 15-12) on Wednesday night at the Schaefer Center to improve to 25-1 overall this season and clinch the WHAC regular season title.

Mason Milan led Tech with 15 kills while Daynte Stewart was right behind with 14. Dante Siracusa added 11 kills while Raekwon Rogers chipped in with 10.