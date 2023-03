FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Max Perez led the way with 15 points as Indiana Tech bested IU South Bend 82-57 at the Schafer Center on Tuesday afternoon in the first round of the NAIA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Steve Helm chipped in 11 points while Cory McKinney and Josh Kline added 10 points apiece for the Warriors.

The Warriors advance to the second round and will play Evangel (Mo.) at the Schaefer Center at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.