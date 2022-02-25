FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Tech women will host the WHAC Tournament title game on Tuesday as the Warriors bested visiting Concordia 87-56 in the semifinals on Friday at the Schaefer Center.

Kyra Whitaker led the Warriors with 25 points, while Erika Foy and Emma Tuominen tallied an identical 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Bishop Dwenger graduate Taya Andrews added 12 points for the Warriors, who improved to 29-2 overall with the win.

Tech now hosts Rochester in the WHAC title game at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Schaefer Center.