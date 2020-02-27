Indiana Tech tops UNOH in WHAC Tournament opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Top-seeded Indiana Tech bested the University of Northwestern Ohio 99-88 at the Schaefer Center on Wednesday night in the first round of the WHAC Tournament thanks to a balanced night of scoring.

Mitch Morken led the Warriors with 19 points, while Max Huber and Dylin Good added 17 apiece. Corey McKinney chipped in with 16 points while Jeremy Luciani added 10.

Tech improves to 21-10 on the season and advances to the semifinals on Saturday where they will host fifth-seeded Cornerstone Saturday at 3 p.m.