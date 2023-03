KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WANE) – Down 11 points at the half, Indiana Tech came back to beat NAIA powerhouse Georgetown College 80-71 on Friday night as the Warriors punched their ticket to the national championship game.

Tech was led by Grant Smith and Josh Kline with 15 points apiece while Steve Helm added 12.

Indiana Tech improves to of 32-4 overall.

The Warriors now play the College of Idaho in the national title game at 8 p.m. Eastern on Saturday. The game will be streamed on ESPN3.