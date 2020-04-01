Indiana Tech to retire Hershberger’s number

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Tech baseball program will retire the number of legendary head coach Lance Hershberger during their Alumni Game on October 3, 2020, during Homecoming Weekend.

Hershberger, who was tasked with restarting the baseball program in 1991, went on to win 390 games during a 12-year career with the Orange and Black and led the Warriors to five consecutive NAIA World Series appearances from 1998-2002, including a national runner-up finish in 1998. Tech won three Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) regular season titles and two WHAC Tournament titles under Hershberger, while the team won 40 games or more from 1997-2002. He held the program record for most career wins until 2018 while his 1999 squad won 56 games, the most in a single season by any Tech team.

Hershberger is currently the head baseball coach at Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne.