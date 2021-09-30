Indiana Tech to name new indoor track after coach Edgar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Tech will name its new indoor track and field facility after 14-time NAIA National Championship-winning coach Doug Edgar.

The Doug Edgar Indoor Track will be built at the university’s Warrior Park athletic complex. The facility will include a six-lane competition track and a turf interior.

It was made possible through a $4 million donation from an “anonymous local donor.”

Edgar is the head coach of the men’s and women’s track and field teams. Since he was promoted in 2010, the program has won 14 NAIA national championships in indoor and outdoor track and field across men’s and women’s competitions, and Edgar has been named the NAIA coach of the year 11 times.

“To say I am humbled by this honor is an understatement,” said Edgar. “I’ve appreciated every moment of being able to coach such tremendous young men and women throughout my time at Indiana Tech, and to work side-by-side with great assistant coaches. We have strong support from everyone at the university, from athletic and school administrators to faculty, staff, students and alums. We’ve achieved success together, as a team.”

Indiana Tech President Karl W. Einolf added: “Coach Doug Edgar has built one of the premiere athletic programs in the country while helping countless student-athletes achieve their dreams of earning a college degree. I am grateful for his work, and for the generosity of our selfless donor.”

The university will host a public groundbreaking to officially begin construction on the project Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. at Warrior Park.