Indiana Tech tames Rochester for WHAC tournament title

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WANE) – Indiana Tech is headed home with the WHAC men’s basketball tournament championship trophy in tow as the Warriors bested Rochester University 85-68 at Garth Pleasant Arena Monday night to claim the conference crown and earn and automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament.

Josh Kline led the Warriors with 27 points, going 12-for-17 from the floor. Rog Stein added 21 points for the Warriors. Cory McKinney chipped in with 9 points and 11 assists while Grant Smith tallied a near-triple double with 8 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists.