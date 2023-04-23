FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech wrapped up the home portion of the regular season with a pair of wins over Rochester on Sunday afternoon.

In game one, Indiana Tech held Rochester scoreless over the final five frames to earn a 5-3 win in seven innings. Jacob Daftari and Parker Bates each recorded a 2-RBI game at the plate to lead Indiana Tech’s offense, with Trevor Patterson driving in the eventual game-winning run.

Indiana Tech dominated game two in an 11-4 victory. Jayden Reed led the Warriors with three RBI, while Daftari, Stahl, Carson McNulty, Lucas Pleterski and Alex Smith also drove in a run.

Following Sunday’s twinbill, Indiana Tech improves to 28-12 on the season, including a 15-9 record in WHAC play. Indiana Tech wraps up the regular season with a doubleheader at the University of Northwestern Ohio on Wednesday, followed by a pair of doubleheaders at Cleary University on Saturday and Sunday.