FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a big night at the Schaefer Center for Indiana Tech, as the Warriors swept visiting UM-Dearborn in a women’s/men’s WHAC doubleheader as the men clinched the conference’s regular season title.

The Indiana Tech women won 73-46 behind 14 points and 14 rebounds from senior Erika Foy. The Warriors are now 23-4 on the season overall and 17-2 in conference play.

The Indiana Tech men were paced by Bishop Dwenger graduate Lucas Lehrman with 16 points in a 97-69 win. The Warriors improve to 24-3 overall and 17-2 in WHAC play.