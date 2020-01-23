Indiana Tech sweeps Rochester

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 13-ranked Indiana Tech women’s basketball team defeated Rochester University, 94-52, Wednesday evening in Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) play inside the Schaefer Center to notch its sixth straight win.

Kyra Whitaker had a career-high 25 points on 10-14 shooting and added three rebounds while Emma Wolfe had 16 points, three rebounds and two assists. Erika Foy added 16 points and two blocks off the bench. DeAnn Kauffman and Rachel Bell each had 10 points each, with the former grapping seven rebounds and six steals while the latter dished out 12 assists for her third double-double of the season. Alexis Hill chipped in six points, eight rebounds and four steals.

Rochester took their first and only lead of the game on their opening possession of the night as Devan Valko went 1-2 from the free throw line and had the game tied at 5-5 with 6:23 to play in the first quarter. Tech responded with a 13-0 run to end the quarter though, with five different players scoring in the final six minutes of the period and forcing six turnovers to take an 18-5 lead into the break. Rochester went just 1-10 from the field in the opening 10 minutes of play and committed 10 turnovers.

Tech found itself offensive rhythm in the second quarter as they went 8-14 from the field and went on a 13-6 run over the final six minutes of the half to take a commanding 40-19 lead into the locker room. Rochester committed another nine turnovers in the quarter to aid the Orange and Black’s lead.

The host Warriors really began to assert themselves in the third quarter though, using a 10-2 spurt over the final 3:30 of the period to extend their advantage to 30 points and take a 68-38 lead into the final 10 minutes of regulation. Foy went 4-7 from the floor during the quarter en route to 10 of her 16 points while the hosts held an 11-0 advantage in fast break points during the period.

Tech never led the lead dip under 30 points during the fourth quarter and grew their lead up to 42 points as a triple from Laney Steckler capped the scoring at 94-52 in favor of the Orange and Black.

Tech (17-4, 11-1 WHAC) returns to action Saturday as they host No. 13-ranked and conference leader Siena Heights University. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. from the Schaefer Center.

The Indiana Tech men’s basketball team held off Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) rival Rochester University, 76-74, Wednesday evening inside the Schaefer Center.

Mitch Morken had a season-high 20 points while adding five rebounds, five assists and two blocks while Josh Kline had 12 points and 13 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Cory McKinney and Dilyn Good each chipped in 15 points, with the latter going 5-6 from behind the three-point line and the former adding four assists.

Rochester got out to a 5-0 lead for their first and only lead of the game, but Tech came back with a 10-0 spurt, with Morken and Good knocking down triples in the middle of the run. The Orange and Black could never pull away during the first half though, only extending their lead to six points over the final 13 minutes of the session. A triple from Good made it a 17-11 game at the 10:51 mark, but the visitors came roaring back to tie it up at 19-all with six minutes until the intermission. Tech eventually regained the lead following a 7-2 run from Morken, but led just 29-27 at the break.

The offensive firepower begin to click on all cylinders in the second half for Tech as they grew their lead to 13 points with a 23-12 run over the first eight minutes of the period. An 11-4 spurt pushed the advantage to 52-39 at the 12:28 mark while McKinney recorded nine points in the first seven minutes of the half to power the offense. Rochester would not go away quietly into the night though as they ratcheted up the defensive pressure, forcing five Tech turnovers in six minutes and going on an 13-4 run to bring them within four points at 59-55 and 5:39 to go in the game.

Rochester cut the deficit down to one possession multiple times within the final four minutes of the game, but could not get the score tied down the stretch as Tech kept the lead just out of distance. A pair of free throws from Morken with 16 seconds left in the game made it a five-point lead, but the visitors would come back with a triple to make it a 75-74 game and 2.6 seconds left to go. Morken made the front end of his next trip to the charity stripe to force a desperation shot for the win from Rochester, but it would come up short as Tech held on for the 76-74 win.

Tech (13-9, 9-3 WHAC) returns to action Saturday as they host Siena Heights University. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. from the Schaefer Center.