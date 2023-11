FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech topped Madonna 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-19) in the WHAC semifinals on Friday night at the Schaefer Center as the Warriors punched their ticket to the conference championship match.

Tech was led by Taylor Sorg and Noelle VanOort with 10 kills apiece.

The WHAC title match is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Indiana Tech.