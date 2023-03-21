FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech men’s volleyball sent its seniors out with a bang on Tuesday as the 13th-ranked Warriors swept Goshen College 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-19) at the Schaefer Center on Senior Night.

Senior Daynte Stewart led the way for the Warriors with a match-high 11 kills.

Indiana Tech improves to 16-7 overall and 15-1 in WHAC play with the win. The Warriors are being led by interim coach Matt Fishman, as former head coach Kyle Shondell was named the head women’s volleyball coach at Butler University earlier this month.

Tech’s next match is against Loudres University on Friday at home at 7 p.m.