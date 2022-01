FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Tech women improved to 22-2 on the season while the Warrior men won their 18th game of the year as Tech swept visiting WHAC opponent Aquinas on Wednesday night at the Schaefer Center.

In the women’s game Tech won a score of 63-38. Emma Tuominen led Tech with 18 points while Kyra Whitaker added 17.

In the men’s contest the Warriors bested Aquinas 66-56. Grant Smith and Josh Kline each scored 16 to lead the Warriors.