FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech women’s volleyball completed a clean sweep of conference championships, knocking off two-seed Aquinas in three sets (25-21, 25-23, 25-23) to win the WHAC Tournament title.

This is Indiana Tech’s first WHAC Tournament title, and their first since 2011.

Snider High School grad Emma Westra led the Warriors with 11 kills and two aces. Andrea Schriver added 23 assists, while Noelle VanOort racked up 14 digs.

Indiana Tech now awaits their fate for the NAIA National Tournament. Selections will be announced on Monday at 3 p.m.