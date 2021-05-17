Indiana Tech tops Olivet Nazarene in NAIA Opening Round victory

MARION, Ind. – Baseball upsets #4 Olivet Nazarene 5-2 in the first game of the NAIA Opening Round hosted by Indiana Wesleyan.



In the first inning with his first at bat, Yeshua Saint sent a ball over the left field fence for a solo home run and the first run of the game. The Warriors led 1-0 until the bottom of the fourth when the Tigers snuck a run across home to tie the game 1-1.



In the top of the fifth, Manuel Ascanio started the action for the Warriors with a single followed by a single down the right field line by Jacob Daftari . With two outs and runners on second and third, Jacob Alvidrez hit a ball deep over the left field fence for a three-run homer to earn Tech the 4-1 lead. Tech wasn’t done though, Jake Ritson stepped up to the plate and singled to centerfield and then stole second before Saint scored Ritson with a single to right center to extend the Warriors lead 5-1 after the top of the fifth inning.



Tech was able to hold the Tigers to just one run in the bottom of the fifth and held them scoreless the remainder of the game to earn the 5-1 upset over the #4 Olivet Nazarene.



Saint went 3-for-3 at the plate with one run and two RBIs while Alvidrez went 1-for-5 in the box with one run and three RBIs. Hayes Sturtsman pitched all nine innings for the Warriors with seven strikeouts and only allowed three hits.



The Warriors have now moved on to face #1 Oklahoma Wesleyan at 10 a.m. tomorrow morning for their second game in the NAIA Opening Round.