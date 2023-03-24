FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech was unable to clinch the WHAC regular season title on Friday night, as the 12th-ranked Warriors fell to visiting Lourdes University 3-1 (25-20, 24-26, 22-25, 23-25) at the Schaefer Center.

Daynte Stewart was the lone Warrior to reach double-digit kills with 15.

Tech and Loudres are now both 15-2 in WHAC play an will wrap up the regular season with a winner-take-all match at 1 p.m. Saturday in Fort Wayne.

The WHAC Tournament is set to begin Wednesday, March 29 first round round action. Indiana Tech will have a first-round bye and will play in the semifinals on Friday.