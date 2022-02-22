FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech entered the WHAC women’s basketball tournament as the no. 1, and Tuesday’s game did nothing to prove otherwise as the Warriors rolled Madonna 66-26 to improve to 28-2 on the season and advance to the semifinals.

Tech will host Concordia on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Schaefer Center in semifinal action.

On Tuesday the Warriors were led by Emma Tuominen with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kyra Whitaker chipped in with 13 points while Mississinewa grad Erika Foy added 12. Bishop Dwenger graduate Taya Andrews tallied10 points as well.