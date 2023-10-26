HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – No. 20 Indiana Tech women’s basketball spoiled Huntington’s debut of a newly renovated Platt Arena in a 80-74 overtime win.

Juliana Burris and Genevieve Decker led the Warriors with 21 points apiece, while Erika Foy added 16. Olivia Raby led Huntington in scoring with 21 points, while Gabi Melby added 18. Concordia High School grad Annaka Nelson dropped 16 while Garrett grad Bailey Kelham scored 12 in their college basketball debut.

Huntington grabbed an early 17-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Foresters maintained that advantage with a 37-33 lead at halftime. However, Indiana Tech outscored Huntington, 33-29 in the second half to force overtime.

In the extra period, Taylor Covington and Decker each scored to give Indiana Tech a slim 4-point lead. Huntington never cut the deficit further than two after that.

Indiana Tech (1-0) visits Georgetown College on Friday, while Huntington (0-1) visits Holy Cross on Saturday.