FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech baseball split Friday’s doubleheader against WHAC foe Aquinas, winning 4-3 in game one before dropping game two, 8-1.

In game one, the Warriors jumped out to an early lead thanks to a pair of first inning runs. Christian Mojica batted in Brice Stultz on an RBI double, followed by DeKalb grad Tyler Stahl batting in Mojica in that frame.

Indiana Tech added a third run in the bottom of the second inning after Trevor Patterson stole home. Carson McNulty would then score Stahl in the eighth inning, netting the game-winning run.

The Warriors would struggle in game two, only netting one run on a sac fly in the fifth inning.

Indiana Tech improves to 18-9 and 6-6 in WHAC play following Friday’s doubleheader, the Warriors head to Michigan to face Cornerstone for a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.