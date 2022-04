FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech topped Saint Francis 18-1 in the first game of the 2022 Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic on Tuesday at Parkview Field.

Ashtin Moxey went 4-for-4 with 3 RBI to lead the Warriors, while Jayden Reed went 4-for-6 with 3 RBI.

Tech improves to 22-18 overall while USF fall to 24-20.