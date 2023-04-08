FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech softball continued their strong season by earning a pair of wins in Saturday’s doubleheader over WHAC foe Siena Heights.

In game one, the Warriors outmatched Siena Heights in a 6-4 win. Tied at 4-4 after five-and-a-half innings, Katie O’Drobinak sliced one to left center field for a 2-RBI double. Indiana Tech would hold Siena Heights scoreless in the final inning to hang on for the win. O’Drobinak dominated at the plate in the first contest, going 2-for-4 with four RBI.

In game two, the Warriors pulled away for an 11-3 win in five innings. Tied at 3-3 midway through the fourth inning, Indiana Tech pulled in front for good after a pair of runs came home on a fielding error. O’Drobinak once again led Indiana Tech with 2 RBI in the win.

Indiana Tech improves to 30-4 on the season, including a perfect 10-0 mark in WHAC play. The Warriors are off until next Saturday when they visit Cornerstone for a doubleheader.