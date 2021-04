FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech won its first game against Cleary, but lost the second in a Sunday doubleheader at Warrior Park.

The Warriors dominated in game one, winning 11-3 behind an explosive five-run second inning.

Game two was more of a defensive battle, Cleary came away with the 1-0 victory.

Up next, Indiana Tech will travel to Concordia University for a Wednesday doubleheader.