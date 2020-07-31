Indiana Tech sees WHAC move fall sports championships to spring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference Presidents met today on Friday, July 31 to discuss the fall semester of intercollegiate athletics in the WHAC and NAIA.

In the tradition of providing a positive student athlete experience the WHAC presidents voted to:

1. Move championship events in Women’s Volleyball, Men and Women’s Soccer and Men and Women’s Cross Country to the spring. Dates to be determined at a later time.

2. Providing a fall and spring schedule for members in these sports based on institutional choices.

“Over this time period, the WHAC Presidents have truly worked together to understand what each member is confronting and always kept the importance of engaging our student-athletes at the highest level of care at the forefront.” stated commissioner, Rob Miller.

Indiana Tech will continue to pursue a fall regular season non-conference and conference schedule for both men’s/women’s soccer, men’s/women’s cross country and women’s volleyball pending agreement from opposing institutions.