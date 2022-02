FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After surrendering the first goal of the game to Michigan-Deaborn, top-seeded Indiana Tech never looked back in a 6-1 win in the WHAC men’s hockey tournament title game.

Sunday’s win clinched back-to-back WHAC tournament titles for the Warriors, and their third in program history. Indiana Tech also won the regular season title with a 15-5 record in conference play.

Indiana Tech will await the release of the upcoming ACHA national tournament bracket.