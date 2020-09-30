Indiana Tech releases schedule for upcoming basketball season

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL INDIANA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEUDLE

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Tech men’s basketball team has released its schedule for the 2020-21 season, head coach Ted Albert announced.

The Warriors open up the season with the WHAC/CL Challenge October 30-31 at Indiana Wesleyan University and will take on 2019 NAIA Division II National Champion Spring Arbor University and the host Wildcats in a still to-be-determined schedule. Tech then makes a trip north to Grand Rapids, Michigan one week (November 6-7) later for the Cornerstone Classic where they take on a pair of to-be-determined opponents.

The first home game for the Warriors comes Nov. 11 as they host the University of Saint Francis in a battle for Fort Wayne bragging rights before taking on NCAA Division III foe Manchester University November 14 inside the Schaefer Center. Albert and the defending conference champions open Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) play Nov. 18 when they welcome in Albert’s alma matter Cornerstone University to the Summit City. The team closes out the month with a road trip to Rochester University (Nov. 21) and a home game against Goshen College (Nov. 28).

The Orange and Black continue get back to conference action in December with road games at Lourdes University (Dec. 2) and the University of Northwestern Ohio (Dec. 12) while Concordia University-Ann Arbor visits the Summit City Dec. 12. Tech closes out its nonconference slate to end the calendar year with quick trips to Saint Francis (Dec. 14), Huntington University (Deb. 17) and Indiana Wesleyan (Dec. 30).

The Warriors get 2021 underway quickly with a road trip to Lawrence Technological University two days into the year and a tentatively scheduled matchup against the University of Michigan-Dearborn January 4 before heading to Madonna University on Jan. 9. The team welcomes in Siena Heights University (Jan. 13), UM-Dearborn (Jan. 16) and Rochester (Jan. 30) to Kline Court while traveling to Aquinas (Jan. 20), Concordia (Jan. 23) and Cornerstone (Jan. 27).

February has the Warriors wrapping up the regular season with home games against Lourdes (Feb. 3), Lawrence Tech (Feb. 6), UNOH (Feb. 13) and Madonna (Feb. 20) while traveling to Siena Heights on Feb. 10 to break up the home stand. The Warriors are still awaiting on the date of their second matchup with Aquinas, who has postponed all athletic competition until after January 1, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 WHAC Tournament is slated for Feb. 25 (quarterfinals), Feb. 27 (semifinals) and March 2 (championship) with all games taking place at the higher seed in the matchups.

The 2021 NAIA National Championship will have a different look and format to it this year as the association combined Division I and Division II, the latter of which the Warriors competed in, into one 64-team tournament that will consist of an Opening Round (similar to other NAIA team sports) March 12-13 at to-be-announced sites. The winners of the 16 Opening Round sites will advance to Kansas City, Missouri for final site play. For more information on the NAIA National Championship, visit here.