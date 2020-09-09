Indiana Tech releases fall sports fan policy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Tech Department of Athletics has released its spectator policy for the 2020 fall sports season.

The decisions by Indiana Tech was made primarily for the safety and well-being of all attendees, including student-athletes, officials, staff and spectators. The policies below affect only Indiana Tech home athletic events for the fall sports season of 2020. The sports included in this are men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball and includes varsity and reserve events. No spectators are allowed at non-countable contests (ex. fall baseball/softball/lacrosse/men’s volleyball scrimmages) or preseason scrimmages (soccer/volleyball). Fans wanting to attend an away event for Indiana Tech should verify the fan policies on each school’s website before traveling this fall.

Each Indiana Tech player and coach will be allowed two guest passes per event. This pass list must be submitted by the head coach prior to the day of the event. Only these pass list guests, Indiana Tech students, staff and faculty, and game-day personnel will be permitted to attend home events for the sports of men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball during the fall season. Indiana Tech students must reserve a spot through Commons 803 or the CORQ app 24 hours prior to a contest in order to gain admission, and a valid Indiana Tech ID must be presented at the gate.

No other spectators or visiting fans will be allowed into the facility. Doors to the facilities will open 30 hour prior to the start of the contest and will close 15 minutes after the contest has started. Spectators may be required to have their temperature taken and undergo COVID-19 screening prior to entering.

All venues will follow the 250-person (including participants, coaches, game-day personnel, officials, etc.) limit for large gathering events as mandated by the state of Indiana. Game-day site supervisors will monitor crowd size and enforce social distancing and Indiana Tech’s mask protocols. Individuals that dwell in the same household are permitted to sit near one another. Otherwise social distancing should be practiced (at least six feet of space between individuals).

Any gatherings such as tailgating, group meals, student sections, parent groups, etc. are prohibited. Watching from outside the fence for soccer matches at Warrior Athletic Field is also prohibited. Concessions will not be available in the Schaefer Center or at Warrior Athletic Field.

Home tennis matches that take place at Swinney Tennis Center or Wildwood Racquet Club are subject to any spectator limits or restrictions from the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department/Wildwood, the Allen County Department of Health and/or the state of Indiana.

Spectator policies for winter and spring sports have not been decided at this time. More information will be released later this fall.