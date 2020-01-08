Indiana Tech readies for first men’s volleyball game in almost 50 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Thursday night history will be made at the Schaefer Center as Indiana Tech will host its first ever men’s college volleyball game in almost 50 years as the Warriors battle Belmont Abbey College at 7:30 p.m. on Kline Court.

Head coach Kyle Shondell will debut a 10-player roster as the Warriors open the 2020 season.

Shondell is the former women’s volleyball coach at Huntington University.

Indiana Tech had a men’s volleyball program previously that competed in the MIVA from the mid-sixties to 1973.