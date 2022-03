FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech bested Rochester 85-83 in the WHAC Tournament title game on Tuesday night at the Schaefer Center to improve to 30-2 overall on the season.

Tech was led by Emma Tuominen with 25 points while Bishop Dwenger graduate Taya Andrews added 17 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, and 4 steals.

The Warriors now await their seeded in the NAIA National Tournament.