FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech basketball have twice as many reasons to be excited, as both the men’s and women’s teams cruised to a win in the WHAC quarterfinal round on Thursday.

In the women’s matchup, Indiana Tech blitzed Lourdes in an 85-52 win. Genevieve Decker led the Warriors with 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting. Erika Foy added 19, Taylor Covington scored 16 and Bethany Worm poured in 10.

Indiana Tech will host Cornerstone in the WHAC semifinal round on Saturday at the Schaefer Center.

In the men’s game, Indiana Tech nearly reached the century mark in a 95-80 win over Aquinas. Grant Smith led the Warriors with 19 points. Blackhawk Christian grad Blake Davison added 14, Steve Helm scored a dozen, while Rog Stein finished with 10.

Indiana Tech will face Rochester in the semifinal round on Saturday at the Schaefer Center.