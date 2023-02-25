FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Both Indiana Tech men’s and women’s basketball are one win away from clinching a WHAC tournament championship after winning their semifinal matchups on Saturday.

Indiana Tech men took control midway through the first half to knock off 4-seed Rochester, 85-73. Leading 22-20 with 11 minutes to go, Indiana Tech outscored Rochester, 25-8, the rest of the half to take a commanding 19-point lead to halftime.

WHAC Player of the Year Rog Stein led the Warriors with 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Max Perez added 13 off the bench, Grant Smith scored a dozen and Josh Kline also finished in double figures with 10.

Indiana Tech hosts Madonna in the WHAC Men’s Basketball Tournament title game on Tuesday.

In the women’s game, Indiana Tech blitzed Cornerstone early and often in an 87-63 win. Erika Foy led the Warriors with 20 points. Genevieve Decker finished with 17, Bethany Worm poured in 15 while Korryn Smith added 11.

Indiana Tech awaits the winner of the other semifinal matchup between Rochester and Siena Heights. The Warriors will host the championship game at the Schaefer Center on Monday.