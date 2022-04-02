FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech weathered through Aquinas to win the WHAC tournament championship in five sets on Saturday.

Aquinas won the first set, 25-23, but the Warriors rallied to take sets two and three. After dropping set four, Indiana Tech bounced back to take the final set.

Dante Stewart slammed down his team-high 20th kill to secure the championship for Indiana Tech.

The Warriors will now await where they are placed in the upcoming NAIA tournament. Selections will be made on Monday.